This is what Kamal Haasan shared on Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday for his ‘dear friend’

Today (December 12) is megastar Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday, and he is getting well wishes from all over. On his Twitter account, his friend Kamal Haasan published a special birthday message that said, ‘Happy birthday to Superstar @rajinikanth, a good friend of mine. I hope your successful journey continues on this auspicious day.’ Their supporters swamped the comment area as soon as he published the post. One user posted, ‘Tamil cinema’s best heroes and golden era! Never before, never again!’ was one comment, while ‘Wish they both act together in a future movie’ was another. Indian film industry legends.’

In the 1970s, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan co-starred in a number of popular movies, including Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu, 16 Vayathinile, Aval Appadithan, Ninaithale Ninaikum, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, Thaayillamal Naan Illai, and many others.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, the action-comedy drama Jailer, is directed by Nelson. Additionally playing significant roles in the film are Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. The movie is slated to hit theatres on April 14 of next year.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan’s next movie is Indian 2, the follow-up to his 1996 film Indian. Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, and more actors also appear in the film. The movie’s release date has not yet been disclosed by the producers. He also has KH 234 by Mani Ratnam, which will be released the next year. After 35 years, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan finally worked together on a film. Finally, they collaborated in Nayagan.