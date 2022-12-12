Xiaomi launches new smartwatch: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi launched a new smartwatch named ‘Watch S2’. The price of Xiaomi Watch S2 has been set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) for the 42mm display option, while the wearable with 46mm display is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000). The new smartwatch comes in Black, Light Gold and Silver colours with leather or silicone strap options.

The Xiaomi Watch S2 smartwatch has a circular dial and it comes in 1.43-inch and 1.32-inch display options with a pixel density of 353ppi. The AMOLED display has a 466 × 466 pixels resolution. The wearable runs on MIUI Watch OS and is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or iOS 12.0 and newer versions.

Also Read: India’s steel output grows 5% in November

The newly launched Xiaomi Watch S2 offers over 100 sports modes including walking, cycling, hiking, football, running, and skipping. It comes equipped with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor along with a stress monitor, a continuous heart rate tracker, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS.