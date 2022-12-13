Robbers steal over Rs 37 lakh from an ATM in Delhi; investigation going on

On December 10, in Delhi’s Kotla Vihar neighbourhood, an ATM containing more than Rs 37 lakh in cash was uprooted and taken. A State Bank of India ATM was stolen in the incident, which happened in West Delhi’s Kotla Vihar Phase- 2 of the Ranhola neighbourhood (SBI).

The ATM contained over Rs 37,79,000 in cash when it was uprooted and taken by the thieves. Surprisingly, on the day of the occurrence, the ATM guard was also not at the booth.

According to reports, the ATM stopped functioning on December 10 at 3:35 am. The ATM was missing from the booth when bank representatives arrived to check on the situation.

The bank employees quickly notified the police, who are looking into the issue using the CCTV footage as evidence.