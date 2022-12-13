Rosshan Andrews, a Malayalam filmmaker, wants YouTube reviewers to be banned

Filmmaker Rosshan Andrews discussed movie critiques with a Malayalam YouTube channel while promoting his movie Saturday Night. Some critics, he said to Onmanorama, are members of a ‘quotation gang.’ The November release of Andrews’ most recent movie, Saturday Night, earned middling performance. Both movie critics and the general public gave it an average rating.

The 17-year veteran of the Indian film industry has recently grown frustrated by negative movie reviews. He said to Onmanorama, ‘I know of people who threaten to write a poor review in order to extract money from producers. There are individuals who collect Rs 2 lakh and tweet favourable feedback.’

As part of his criticism of YouTube reviewers, the director of Salute claimed that they ‘gatecrash the venue and ask for the audience’s opinion.’ Then there are those who will express both positive and negative opinions on a movie. Some are extorting producers by showing them this.