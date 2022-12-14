DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Former in-laws beat and shaved head of a widow for getting remarried

Dec 14, 2022, 12:44 pm IST

In Gujarat’s Amreli area, a widow who had remarried was publicly flogged and had her head shaved off by her previous husband’s family.

 

After asking her ex-in-laws for help in caring for one of her four children, the 35-year-old woman was publicly humiliated and beaten.

 

Two of the accused have been detained by the Amreli Police, including Ghanghu Khatana, the victim’s senior sister-in-law, and Sonal Vaghela.

 

Two more suspects, including the victim’s younger sister-in-law and Hirji Khatana, the spouse of Ghaghu and Kamla, are still missing.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 14, 2022, 12:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button