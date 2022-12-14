Former in-laws beat and shaved head of a widow for getting remarried

In Gujarat’s Amreli area, a widow who had remarried was publicly flogged and had her head shaved off by her previous husband’s family.

After asking her ex-in-laws for help in caring for one of her four children, the 35-year-old woman was publicly humiliated and beaten.

Two of the accused have been detained by the Amreli Police, including Ghanghu Khatana, the victim’s senior sister-in-law, and Sonal Vaghela.

Two more suspects, including the victim’s younger sister-in-law and Hirji Khatana, the spouse of Ghaghu and Kamla, are still missing.