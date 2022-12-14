Mammootty apologises over ‘body shaming’ comment on Jude Anthany Joseph; Jude replies..

Megastar Mammootty came forward on Wednesday with an apology over a remark he made about director Jude Anthany Joseph during the trailer launch of the movie ‘2018’.

‘Felt very happy after watching the teaser. Jude Anthany may not have much hair on his head, but he is an intelligent man’, joked the actor during the teaser launch. The actor received flak on social media for this comment alleging that the director was subjected to body shaming.

On Wednesday, Mammootty expressed his regrets in a post shared on Facebook. ‘Dear all, even as I express my apology for irritating some quarters with the words that I used in excitement while appreciating director Jude Anthany at a function related to a trailer launch, I assure you that I would be careful not to use such words in the future. Thanks to all who reminded’, Mammootty wrote in his Facebook post on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Jude replied to the post that he took the actor’s words as compliments, and condemned the circumstances which triggered a need for apology. Earlier, Jude had reacted to the controversy by saying he was least bothered by it. He stated that those concerned about him losing the hair should raise their voices against Bengaluru Corporation and various shampoo companies. He asked social media users not to manipulate Mammootty’s ‘lovely words’.

Jude Anthany Joseph is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘2018’, which revolves around incidents and events that took place in Kerala during the tragic floods. The film has an ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Indrans, Janardhanan, among others. ‘2018’, taglined ‘Everyone is a Hero’ is expected to hit the theatres in 2023.