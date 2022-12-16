Rudranil Ghosh alleges, ‘Bengal can host two film festivals but cannot pay pensions’

Rudranil Ghosh, a BJP leader and director from Bengal, criticised the Bengali government for hosting two film festivals in a calendar year. Several well-known actors from Indian cinema were present on the opening night of the Kolkata International Film Festival, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rani Mukherjee.

‘You say you don’t have money to pay DA and pension but you can conduct two film festivals in one year? You say there is a cash crunch?’ Ghosh underlined.

On Thursday, the BJP criticised Mamata Banerjee for not ‘inviting’ Mithun Chakraborty to participate in the programme. In addition to criticising the state for including Mithun, award-winning actor and BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh questioned the state government over two festivals when they insisted West Bengal was experiencing a cash shortage.

‘Mithun Chakraborty should have been called but the Trinamool Congress always does this, they won’t invite people who question them. People have no money to eat but they will watch films?’ Ghosh asked.

In response to Amitabh Bachchan’s speech at KIFF, in which he discussed the importance of freedom of expression, Ghosh claimed that the state did not allow for such freedom and that if the actors had known this, they would not have attended.

‘I heard SRK and Amitabh Bachchan’s speech, they speak for humanity. If they knew the ground realities of Bengal, they would never come,’ Ghosh alleged.

‘Amit ji speaks of freedom of expression, but had he known that journalists and YouTubers who question Mamata Banerjee are given fake cases and are arrested, he would never come,’ Ghosh told India Today TV.