The Peruvian parliament rejects bill to bring elections in the country forward by more than two years

On Friday, December 16, the Peruvian parliament rejected a bill that attempted to move forward elections by more than two years. The parliament sought to put an end to the demonstrations against Pedro Castillo’s impeachment. 18 people have died in the protests.

According to the official count, the motion to shift the elections from December 2026 to December 2023, which required 87 votes to pass, obtained just 49 in favour with 33 against and 23 abstentions.

Following Castillo’s removal, protests have now expanded to a number of locations.

Castillo was removed from office and detained after he tried to dissolve the legislature and announced he would rule by decree, in what opponents say was a bid to dodge an impeachment vote amid several corruption probes.

On Friday, Castillo’s detention was extended by 18 months. This sparked more protests as Castillo’s supporters took to streets.

A state of emergency has been declared in the southern American country. The decree allows military to participate in law enforcement operations.

There have been clashes between the military personnel and Castillo’s supporters. Castillo’s supporters, dozens of whom have camped outside the prison where he is being held in the capital, remain undeterred and unbowed.