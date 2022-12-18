German police retrieve bulk of loot from $120 million Heist on Dresden diamonds

According to German police and prosecutors, the majority of the gems that were stolen from a priceless Dresden art collection in 2019 during a $120 million theft have been found.

Investigators had reportedly found the 31 pieces in Berlin including a breast star for the Polish Order of the White Eagle and a lavish diamond headdress.

Negotiations between the prosecution and defence counsel for the Germans accused of the November 2019 break-in at the Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault) Museum led to their repatriation.

In total, more than 4,300 diamonds totaling more than 113 million euros ($120 million) in worth were taken from one of Europe’s most prestigious art collections.

Authorities think that in order to enter the building as fast as possible during the heist, the burglars sawed through a portion of a window grating beforehand and reattached it.

Specialists will inspect the returned items ‘to validate their authenticity and intactness,’ according to the authorities.