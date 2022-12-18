Motorola launches Moto G53 5G: Details

Mumbai: Leading smartphone brand, Motorola launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Moto G53 5G’ in China. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,500) and the 8GB + 128GB storage model costs CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000). It comes in Azure White and Xuanwu Black (translated) colours. Details about the release of Moto G53 5G in international markets, including India, are yet to be announced by the company.

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G53 5G runs on Android 13 with My UI 5.0 on top and is powered by unspecified octa-core Snapdragon SoC. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device equips a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an e-compass, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and gravity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.