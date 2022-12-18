Star power of Mbappe looms high in his home town of Bondy

As French soccer prodigy Kylian Mbappe prepares for the World Cup final on Sunday in Qatar, his presence is felt heavily in Bondy, the humble Paris suburb where he grew up.

‘Ah, Kylian, the rising star – the star of the stars,’ remarked Kamel Ghehioueche, 41, as parking agents cleared a spot for the Christmas market in front of the municipal hall, an austere, concrete building from the 1960s.

Local pride in the city’s favourite son is apparent, piercing the winter gloom ahead of the match between the reigning champions and Argentina on Sunday.

Mbappe, 23, will face his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi in his second World Cup final.

‘Kiki, we love you!’ exclaimed Melissa Toumi, 28, who trained alongside Mbappe when he was younger.

The famed striker’s image towers behind her in the parking lot of burger establishment Harry’s Cafe, covering one side of a 10-story structure.