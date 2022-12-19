China proposes a text that will likely shape any agreement on conserving the world’s wild places and species

China made a textual proposal on Sunday, December 18, that is likely to influence any agreement on protecting the world’s flora and fauna. United Nations negotiations on a new global deal are in their final 48 hours.

China is in charge of providing the draught document, based on the last two weeks of negotiations, as the best compromise for parties to discuss moving forward. China is also responsible for holding the presidency of the Montreal summit.

The global agreement’s specifics are anticipated to be worked out by Monday by ministers from close to 200 states. It is hoped that this would offer a foundation for protecting the environment by the year 2030.

The text contains 23 targets. It reflects consensus on protecting 30 per cent of land and coastal and marine areas by 2030. The target is informally known as 30-by-30.

Developing countries were pushing for half of that – $100 billion per year – to flow from wealthy countries to poorer nations.

It also notes that the money can come voluntarily from any country – a nod to developed nations’ desire that countries with large economies, such as China and Brazil, also contribute funds.