UK court to decide whether deportation flights to Rwanda can resume

The legality of the British government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will be decided by judges at London’s High Court on Monday. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is betting his future on stopping a record number of migrants arriving in small boats.

A contract reached in April calls for sending thousands of illegal immigrants who land on British soil more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) to Rwanda.

A last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) prevented the first scheduled deportation flight from taking off in June, and the legality of the tactic was subsequently questioned in a judicial review at London’s High Court.

At 1030 GMT, judges Jonathan Swift and Clive Lewis are scheduled to announce their decision.

Even if the government wins on Monday, aircraft won’t be able to take off right away since there may be another appeal in the British courts and because the ECHR injunction put in place over the summer forbids any deportations from happening right away until the UK legal case is resolved.