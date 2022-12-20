Nagaland CM says, ‘No breakthrough likely in Naga peace talks before Christmas’

Neiphiu Rio, the chief minister of Nagaland, stated on Monday that it is unlikely that any progress will be made in the ongoing Naga peace negotiations before Christmas.

No progress is likely to be made before Christmas, according to Naga negotiators who have just returned from New Delhi, as talks won’t resume until after the holiday season. He made this statement on the sidelines of an event at Chiephobozou, a community centre outside of Kohima.

In response to a question about running in the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland, he claimed that the state government had already informed the Naga groups that it should not be held responsible for any failure to find a solution because it is merely a facilitator.

‘I have told them that we must take part in the election when it is announced, and that should not be misunderstood,’ he said.

According to Rio, elected officials have decided not to campaign until after the holiday season because the 60-member assembly is working together to find a solution to the Naga Political Issue.

Since 1997 and 2017, respectively, the Union government has been in separate discussions with the NSCN-IM and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs).

In August 2015, it signed the Framework Agreement with the NSCN-IM, and in November 2017, it signed the Agreed Position with NNPGs.

The NSCN-IM has been adamant in its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which has been delaying a conclusion to the decades-old talks even though NNPGs have agreed to accept a solution and continue the dialogue.