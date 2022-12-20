Sukesh Chandrasekhar, alleges he gave the AAP 60 crores in the money laundering case

On Tuesday, Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed that he had donated 60 crore rupees to the Aam Aadmi Party. According to his attorney, Advocate Anant Malik, a powerful committee in Delhi’s Patiala House court took Sukesh’s statement and decided that an investigation was necessary.

In connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case in which he is the main accused, Sukesh Chandrasekhar made an appearance in court.

He is currently detained in Delhi’s Mandoli jail on charges that he tried to extort cash from prominent figures and celebrities. He was initially imprisoned at Tihar but was later moved after repeatedly asking to be transferred because of threats to his life.

Sukesh’s assertion that he donated Rs 60 crore to the AAP is his most recent criticism of the Delhi government. In a previous incendiary letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, he asserted that he paid Satyendar Jain, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister who was imprisoned, Rs 10 crore as ‘protection money’ and that he had been intimidated and tormented while in custody.

He then wrote multiple follow-up letters in which he threatened to ‘give him a major lesson,’ says AAP employees. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, and Manish Sisodia, his deputy, were also the targets of his accusations. The con claimed that the AAP’s officials had stolen funds intended for children’s education.

Sukesh claimed that no one had forced him to send these letters and that he had done so of his own free will. In the most recent letter, he threatened to expose Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal.