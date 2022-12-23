If there are more than three Covid instances reported, the entire area will be tested: Tamil Nadu Health Minister

A Covid review conference was held on Friday as a result of the country having three cases of the highly contagious BF.7 strain, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Health Minister Ma Subramanian. In addition to preventative steps to stop a potential coronavirus outbreak, a review of the number of hospital beds was undertaken.

‘All international airports in Tamil Nadu are currently conducting random RTPCR testing on travellers arriving from nations with an upsurge in Covid infections,’ said the state’s health minister.

The health minister for Tamil Nadu further stated that ‘if more than three Covid cases are recorded in a region, the entire region will be subjected to an RT-PCR test.’

‘Only a single-digit number of the 4000 RT-PCR tests conducted each day have shown positive result, ‘ informed the minister.

In addition, persons over 18 years old may receive a booster dose of the intranasal Covid vaccine from Biotech as part of the vaccination programme.