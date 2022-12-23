Italian court allows construction of the Tuscan LNG facility to proceed

An Italian administrative court denied a request to prevent construction of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in the Tuscan port city of Piombino, stating that it did not represent an imminent threat to public safety.

The local administration, led by mayor Francesco Ferrari, filed a legal challenge to the government-backed project last month, which Rome regards as critical to weaning Italy off Russian gas.

The challenge included a ‘precautionary request’ to halt construction of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the port of Piombino, citing safety concerns for the local people and maritime traffic.

The court announced on Thursday that a new hearing on the floating terminal’s long-term safety risks would be held on March 8. It could still opt to halt the initiative at that point.