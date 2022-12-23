Stock Market: Equity indices end lower for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for fourth day in a row. The domestic benchmark indices shed over 1.5% to their lowest since late October on Friday. The concern over sell-off in Wall Street stocks and an interest rate hike by US Federal Reserve influenced investors.

BSE Sensex crashed 980.93 points or 1.61% to close at 59,845.29. It is the lowest since October 28. NSE Nifty fell to17,806.80, lower by 320.55 points or 1.77%. it is the lowest since October 28. NSE Nifty is settling below the 18,000-mark for the first time since November.

The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Maruti Suzuki. All sectoral indices in India, including the broader market ended lower.