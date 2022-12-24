GDP of India may grow 6.8% in the current fiscal, says IMF

New York: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted India’s growth rate at 6.8% and 6.1% in the current and the next fiscal respectively. Choueiri Nada, the IMF’s India Mission Chief said this. Choueiri Nada said that India is navigating a very difficult external environment. But the country continues to be the bright spot in an otherwise gloomy global economic scenario.

‘We are seeing the economy continue to grow pretty robustly this fiscal year. In fact, in our projections, India is contributing half a per cent to global growth this year and next,’ she said.

Earlier, a US based brokerage Goldman Sachs predicted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of India may decline next year. According to the agency, the Indian economy is projected to grow 5.9% in 2023. This is lower than 6.9% growth estimated this year.