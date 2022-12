On Saturday, the Thane Crime Branch Unit- 5 detained three Nigerian citizens. On the accused’s person, police found drugs worth Rs 20.11 lakh.

70 grammes of MDMA and 60 grammes of cocaine were among the substances seized.

In a separate incidence, the Mumbai Police’s Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell detained a drug dealer on Friday.

Drugs and high-quality cocaine were found in his possession. The cost of the seized drugs on the foreign market is Rs 28 lakh.