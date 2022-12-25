Samsung launches Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: South Korean technology giant, Samsung launched 2 new smartphones in the Galaxy A lineup named ‘Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e’ in India. The sales of these smartphones will start from today on the Samsung India website and select retail stores across India.

The3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage of Samsung Galaxy A04e is priced at Rs. 9,299, Rs. 9,999 for 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be made available in 2 colors- Light Blue and Copper. The Samsung Galaxy A04 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while the 4GB RAM + 128GBstorage model comes at Rs. 12,999. The smartphone is available in Black, Copper, and Green colors.

Samsung Galaxy A04 specifications: The Galaxy A04 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM which can be extended up to 8GB memory with RAM Plus. The device runs on Android 12 out of the box. The handset equips a dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel snapper at the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with an in-box Type-C fast charger.