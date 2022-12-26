Police stop major ‘Terror’ plan in Jammu and Kashmir by recovering IED

Following the discovery of an IED on Monday in the Udhampur area of Jammu and Kashmir, police were able to foil a significant terror plot, said officials.

According to them, the Basantgarh area of the district saw the recovery of IED-like material that weighed around 15 kilogrammes and was kept in a cylindrical object, 300 to 400 grammes of RDX, seven 7.62mm cartridges, and five detonators.

Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police for the Jammu Zone, confirmed the occurrence.

In addition, police also found a blank page marked with the markings of the outlawed terrorist group LeT and a sheet with coded signs.

The police have detained a suspect in relation to the discovery of the explosive substance.

SDPO, Ramnagar, Bhishm Dubey informed that, ‘a case has been opened at police station Basantgarh, and further investigation is being conducted.’