Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon is detained by the CBI in connection with a loan fraud investigation.

In connection with the ICICI loan fraud case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot. Chanda Kocchar, a former CEO of ICICI Bank, and her husband were previously detained by the CBI in connection with the same case. The trio will be taken together before CBI court.

The CBI was looking into Dhoot in relation to allegedly cheating ICICI Bank with Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar’s assistance.

The CBI has taken custody of Chanda Kocchar and her husband until December 26. Concerned are allegations of fraud and irregularities in loans made by the bank to entities under the Videocon Group.

The investigative agency claims that ICICI Bank violated the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and the bank’s credit policy when it provided loan facilities totaling Rs 3,250 crore to the Videocon firms backed by Venugopal Dhoot.