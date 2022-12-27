Bangladeshi boy who unintentionally crossed the border returned back to homeland

In an act of goodwill, a little kid from Bangladesh who unintentionally wandered into the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya was given over to the authorities there, said the BSF officials on Monday.

The 15-year-old youngster who was discovered Sunday wandering near the zero line in Rongra was not charged.

The child admitted to the BSF that he had accidentally crossed into Indian territory since he was unaware of the location of the international line after being apprehended.

The Border Guard Bangladesh received him later that day, and they commended the BSF for their goodwill gesture, said the officials.

According to Pradip Kumar, the head of BSF Meghalaya Frontier, border guards from the two neighbours have adopted a humane strategy when dealing with minor and innocent victims.

In order to improve confidence between the two nations and strengthen the current relationship, he said, ‘These matters are amicably settled.’