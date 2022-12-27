Mother Dairy increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

New Delhi: Mother Dairy has increased the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). The new price will come into force from today. Price was hiked considering the rising farmer prices, fuel costs, and costs of packaging materials.

According to the new price list, full cream milk will cost Rs 66 per litre , toned milk will cost Rs 53 and double toned milk will be priced at Rs 47. Cow milk prices and bulk vended milk (token milk) have been exempted from this price hike.

This is the fifth round of hike in milk prices this year by Mother Dairy in Delhi-NCR. Mother Dairy, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board. Mother Diary Milk is available in over 100 cities across the country.