200,000 Honda hybrid vehicles made in China being recalled

In response to problems with brake pedal sensors in some models, Honda will recall just over 200,000 hybrid vehicles, according to a statement released on Thursday by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation.

A total of 95,081 hybrid vehicles made by Honda’s manufacturing partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. between August 27, 2018 and August 6, 2020, as well as 105,608 hybrid vehicles produced by the Japanese automaker’s venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co. between October 8, 2018 and September 7, 2020, would also be recalled.

The recall would start on March 31, 2023, and it would address a problem with lubricating oil that was introduced into brake pedal sensors during the manufacturing process and could lead to problems with the sensors over time.