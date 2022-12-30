13 airlines to resume operations at Hamad International Airport

Doha: 13 airlines will resume their operations at Hamad International Airport (HIA). The air carrier will resume their operations from Saturday, December 31, 2022. These airlines include: Etihad Airways, Flydubai, Air Arabia, Pegasus Airlines, SalamAir, Himalaya Airlines, Pakistan International Airlines, Jazeera Airways, Nepal Airlines, Tarco Aviation, Badr Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, and Air Cairo.

The above airlines will end their operations at Doha International Airport (DIA) on December 30, 2022. These air carriers started their operations at DIA on September 15, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.