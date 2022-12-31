Kerala Govt orders to take over Cheruvally estate for Sabarimala airport

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government has issued an order to take over the Cheruvally estate in Erumeli to build a greenfield airport. The proposed project is popularly known as Sabarimala airport.

Besides the estate that is spread across Erumeli and Manimala, another 307 acres of land will also be acquired for the airport. In total, 2,570 acres of land will be taken over. The estate is now managed by the Believers Church of KP Yohannan. The Church bought this from the Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. Multiple cases are pending before courts regarding the ownership of the estate.

Government has decided to pay the amount to the court and acquire the land. The court can handover the money to the owner once the cases are over.