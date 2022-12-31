Major reshuffles are anticipated under Modi, with cabinet expansion probable before the 2023 budget: Source

There has been much talk about expanding and rearranging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet in the months leading up to Budget Session 2023, sources claimed. India Today has learned that PM Modi may reorganise and enlarge his cabinet between Makar Sakranti (January 14) and the start of the Budget session.

The probable changes could be related to reorganising the BJP organisation as Jagat Prakash Nadda’s term as the party’s national chairman ends on January 20. Additionally, the party will conduct its national executive conference in January, and there have been rumours in political circles that the new cabinet may include some MPs from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Reports says, the expansion will take place with the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and the nine state assembly elections scheduled for next year in mind.

On the basis of their effectiveness, certain ministers might also be removed during the potential exercise. On July 7, 2021, the Modi 2.0 cabinet underwent its final reorganisation, which resulted in the resignation of 12 ministers, including some well-known figures.

Assembly elections will take place in nine states in 2023, as well as perhaps in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Given that there will be Lok Sabha elections in 2024, these elections are more significant.