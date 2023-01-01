4.5 magnitude earthquake tremors felt in Bay of Bengal

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to the NCS, the earthquake originating at a depth 36 km, was felt at 10.57 am on the first day of the New Year.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 10:57:11 IST, Lat: 17.55 & Long: 93.49, Depth: 36 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal’, the NCS tweeted. On the day, as per the readings from the centre, another earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale occured in North Northwest of Haryana’s Jhajjar at 1:19 am on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana’, National Center for Seismology tweeted in the morning hours.