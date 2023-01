Last night, a horrific vehicle accident on the Hanumangarh Mega Highway resulted in five deaths and one person with serious injuries.

On a highway close to Bisrasar village in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, a car and a truck collided, resulting in the incident. A hospital was visited by the injured person.

Following the accident, the truck’s driver left the area. A case has been reported to the police, and an investigation is in progress.