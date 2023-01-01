Exports of agricultural and processed food products from India rise by 16%

New Delhi: The exports of agricultural and processed food products from India rose by 16% during April to November of this fiscal year. Data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics and of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) revealed this.

Also Read: Morocco bans passengers coming from this country

The overall export of agricultural and processed food products reached $17.43 billion during April to November. Processed fruits and vegetables recorded a growth of 32.60% while fresh fruits registered 4% growth compared to corresponding months of the previous year. Country has achieved 74% of its total export target for the year 2022-23 in 8 months of the current fiscal.