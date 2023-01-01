Pebble launches latest smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based brand, Pebble launched new smartwatch named ‘Pebble Cosmos Engage’ in India. The budget smartwatch is priced at Rs. 7,499 and is at a discounted price of Rs. 3,999 on the Pebble website. Pebble is offering a one-year replacement guarantee on the watch.The Pebble Cosmos Engage is offered in 4 colours — Salamander Orange, Starlight, Midnight Black, and Celestial Blue.

The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS. It sports a 1.95-inch IPS always-on rectangular display with 320×385 pixel resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. The wearable has an all-metal shock-proof casing made from Zinc alloy. Other features include AI voice assistance, Bluetooth calling, wireless charging, sleep tracking, and an all-in-one health suite.

Also Read: Mahindra launches 5 variants of Scorpio-N: Price and features

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0.The watch is also rated IP67 dust and water resistant and claims to have a battery life of 4 to 5 days.