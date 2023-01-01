Redmi launches new smartwatch: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Redmi launched new smartwatch named ‘Redmi Watch 3’ in China. The Redmi Watch 3 is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,000) and is offered in Elegant Blank and Ivory White colours. Redmi has not delved into details regarding the global availability of this device.

This smartwatch gets a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 390×450 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of brightness. The new smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and comes with an SOS emergency call feature. It features 121 sports modes such as outdoor running, cycling, mountain climbing, and swimming. There are also 10 built-in running courses with a voice coach to take you through them. The new wearable is compatible with Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS satellite positioning systems.

It packs a 289mAh battery that is said to offer up to 12 days of typical use. The Redmi Watch 3 is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above operating systems.