Netflix announces a spin-off of series ‘Bridgerton’ and unveils first look of young Lady Agatha Danbury

The third season of ‘Bridgerton,’ which is now in production, has fans all over the world waiting with bated breath. A spin-off of the successful series will also be supported by Netflix, which also showed the first image of young Lady Agatha Danbury from the prequel series ‘Queen Charlotte’ on Monday.

The actor Arsema Thomas will play the role.

In the drama, Agatha, who is ruled by a considerably older husband, exploits Charlotte’s accession to the throne to help her break into society.

With a keen knowledge of the once-divided social scene and the complexities of marriage, she becomes a guiding light for the new Queen while also discovering her own voice and strength.

The limited series’ logline reads, ‘Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.’