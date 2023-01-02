Tecno launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Tecno launched its new 5G smartphone named ‘Tecno Phantom X2 5G’ in the Indian markets. The phone made its debut in Saudi Arabia in December. The Tecno Phantom X2 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999 in India in 2 colours- Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey. The handset is available to pre-order on Amazon and will go on sale starting January 9.

The dual SIM 5G smartphone runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC accompanied by a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. It sports 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4G, 5G & Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, OTG, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a proximity sensor, compass, six-axis gyro sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, three-axis accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging.