Honor launches new fitness tracker: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Honor launched its latest fitness tracker named ‘Honor Band 7’. The Honor Band 7 is priced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 3,000) in China. The fitness band expected to go on sale starting January 6 in 3 colours-Cedar Blue, Magic Night Black, and Rose Pink.

The Honor Band 7 sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, with 2.5D curved glass and 282 pixels per inch. It is compatible with Android 9.0 and above and iOS 11.0 and above. The fitness band features 96 different sports mode, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate, and sleep trackers. The band includes an accelerometer, a gyro sensor, and optical heart rate sensor. The device is water resistant to up to 50 metres in depth for 10 minutes.