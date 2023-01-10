Actor Molly Kannamally hospitalised, in critical condition: Report

Kochi: Actress Molly Kannamally is reportedly in critical condition after suffering from heart-related ailments. She has been admitted to a hospital in Fort Kochi as she collapsed on Sunday night.

The actress had sought treatment at the hospital on Sunday morning following severe shortness of breath. Following which, she fainted and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Molly had been undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments for the past few months. Molly who was admitted in the ICU continues to be in a critical condition, said hospital sources.

Most popularly known for her role as ‘Chala Mary’ in the popular serial ‘Sthreedhanam’, Molly had suffered two heart attacks in the past. Though she was weak, she had managed to return to films and was expected to be seen in the upcoming Hollywood film ‘Tomorrow’.

In an earlier interview, the actress had said that it was actor Mammootty who had provided financial help for the treatment. She has often spoken about her difficult financial situation in the wake of her deteriorating health condition. Activist and former Bigg Boss contestant Diya Sana had recently posted that Molly was in ventilator support at the hospital. She also sought financial aid for the actor.