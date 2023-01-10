Canada Express Entry cut-off scores remain high; Employer-sponsored immigration can be beneficial

Canada is gearing up to invite a record 1.45 million new immigrants by 2025. Owing to workforce shortages caused by an aging population and low birth rate. Most skilled individuals, who seek to immigrate to Canada, apply for permanent residence through the Express Entry program. However, submitting an Express Entry profile doesn’t guarantee an invitation for PR.

The selection for this program is based on your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score, which is the most influential factor in receiving an invitation to apply (ITA) for Canadian permanent residence. IRCC paused all-program draws in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. As more high-scoring candidates continue to enter the Express Entry pool, it is preventing the CRS cutoff from dropping.

As of November 22, 2022, there were 232,215 applicants in the Express Entry pool overall, according to the most recent information available on the government website. As of November 22, there were 63627 candidates with CRS scores between 451 and 600, which should be noted by applicants with scores below 450 who are still awaiting an invite. It may thus take many months for this score to stabilise in the 400–450 range.

Your CRS score might go up with Employer-Driven Immigration Programs;

Apply for a job offer from a qualified Canadian Employer to boost your CRS score. Having an LMIA-supported offer of employment from a Canadian company can get you 50 or 200 CRS points, making it much easier to qualify for an ITA. Obtaining a Provincial Nomination or landing a genuine Valid Job Offer (LMIA supported) is the most advantageous thing an applicant may do to boost their CRS scores.

Different Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP) including Alberta, British Columbia, and Nova Scotia have Employer-Driven Streams that let foreign employees with a permanent, full-time employment offer from a local Employer apply for a provincial nomination for Canada PR. For instance, the Accelerated IT Pathway is one of the Alberta PNP’s Express Entry-based programmes for applicants who have a job offer from a business in Alberta’s tech sector. While their application for permanent residency is being processed, the programme also enables individuals to enter Canada on a work permit.

WWICS is an authorized Canadian Immigration & visa consultation service provider, which started its operations way back in 1993. The group has a global presence with over 25 associate offices in Canada, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Kenya, Nepal and 11 offices across India. The expert teams of ICCRC Certified immigration consultants at WWICS have worked on hundreds of Canadian immigration applications.