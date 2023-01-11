In a first this winter, temperature drops below zero in Munnar

Idukki: The temperature in Idduki Munnar dropped below zero on early Wednesday for the first time during this winter season. Nearby areas like Chenduwara and Vattavada also felt colder. According to local residents, it is very cold from midnight till dawn.

Minus one-degree temperature was recorded in Munnar including Kannimala, Chenduwara, Chituwara, Ellapetti, Lakshmi, Sevanmala and Lockat on early Wednesday. Munnar and its surrounding areas felt extremely cold. Many tourists came to visit the meadows covered with frost in the morning.

Vattavada, a village bordering Kerala-Tamil Nadu, has also recorded severe cold. On Wednesday morning, the minimum temperature in Vattavada reached minus. Munnar is a hill station of Kerala’s Idukki district where the minus degree is usually experienced in the month of December, but this year it was late in Munnar. Many tourists are coming to Munnar to enjoy the extreme cold climate of this winter season.