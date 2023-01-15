Know what happens if you have too much sex

Sex is not just about sexual pleasure but also good for physical and mental health. Experts say that excessive sex is dangerous to health. Health experts point out that excessive sex is equally harmful for men and women. Physical intimacy can bring a great sense of well-being as long as both the person and their partner feel happy and comfortable.

As per research studies, women who have more sex experience vaginal dryness. Exhaustion is a result of too much sex. Too much sex will cause permanent fatigue to the body. When sex is excessive, hormones like cortisol and adrenaline enter the blood. It increases BP, heart rate and blood glucose levels.

Frequent sex can cause skin problems in the private parts of both men and women. Experts also say that there is a possibility of swelling in the private parts, especially for women. This is due to stress on the vaginal walls.

Excessive sex can cause severe physical pain and discomfort in men. Too much sex causes a decrease in interest in sex, at least in some people. Too much sex can cause problems like back pain in both men and women. This is because regular sex puts more stress on the midsection.