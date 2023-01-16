The state of Kerala makes masks in public spaces mandatory.

The Kerala government has decreed that masks must be worn in all public areas. The rules were developed since a Covid revival in the state is possible.

People must wear masks in all public spaces, places of employment, and meetings. To stop the spread of the Covid infection, the state government has also ordered citizens to abide by social seclusion.

Additionally, the government has instructed businesses, theatres, and event planners to provide sanitizers for patrons.

The directive, which was issued in response to worries about a potential Covid spike, is in effect throughout the entire state for the ensuing 30 days.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 114 new coronavirus infections on Monday, while the number of current cases dropped to 2,119. The countrywide Covid recovery rate went up to 98.80%.

Data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium says that, the XBB.1.5 variation, which has been linked to an increase in cases in the US, has now been identified in 26 cases in India.

Up to this point, 11 states and union territories, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, have reported cases of the XBB.1.5 variety.