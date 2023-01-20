DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHPhoto StoryKeralaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Bharat Sevak National award presented to popular Singer Pattam Sanith

Jan 20, 2023, 03:42 pm IST

Thiruvannathapuram:  The Bharat Sevak national award given by Kendra Bharat Sevak Samaj was presented to popualr singer  Pattam Sanith.   The award was given for his outstanding performances in  philanthropy services. The award was given by Dr. BS Balachandr the national chairman of the Kendra Bharat Sevak Samaj  at a function held at Kowdiar Sadbhavana Auditorium.

Pattam Sanith addressed the function after receiving the award. He said that he considers himself lucky to receive such a national award. He also said that this award will inspire him  more to do  better service for  the society.

Vice Chairman Gopakumar delivered the keynote speech. Assistant Director TP Vinod proposed vote of thanks.

