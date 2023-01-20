Bharat Sevak National award presented to popular Singer Pattam Sanith

Thiruvannathapuram: The Bharat Sevak national award given by Kendra Bharat Sevak Samaj was presented to popualr singer Pattam Sanith. The award was given for his outstanding performances in philanthropy services. The award was given by Dr. BS Balachandr the national chairman of the Kendra Bharat Sevak Samaj at a function held at Kowdiar Sadbhavana Auditorium.

Pattam Sanith addressed the function after receiving the award. He said that he considers himself lucky to receive such a national award. He also said that this award will inspire him more to do better service for the society.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Vice Chairman Gopakumar delivered the keynote speech. Assistant Director TP Vinod proposed vote of thanks.