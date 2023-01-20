Sena symbol row: The election commission requests written responses from the Uddhav and Shinde groups

Ekanth Sindhe, the chief minister of Maharashtra, and Uddhav Thackeray have been asked by the Indian Election Commission to respond in writing over the party emblems by Monday, January 23.

Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde are at odds with one another before the Election Commission on the party’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol, which was chosen by Uddhav Thackeray’s late father, Bal Thackeray, when the party was created.

Given that both factions are vying for the same emblem, the EC must first assess the level of support each group has inside the party’s structure and legislative wing. The next step is to determine who the political party’s top office holders and decision-making bodies are, and after that, it will determine how many of its members or office holders support each group.

The commission will next count how many lawmakers and legislators are in each camp. The polling organisation will decide whether to support either faction or neither of them after taking into account all the aforementioned facts.