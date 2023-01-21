6 people injured in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal, amid security concerns over Bharat Jodo Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir: As many as six people were injured in twin blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu, said officials on Saturday. ‘Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured’, said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.

The incident has been raising concerns over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in view of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The blast occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu. It’s too early to determine the nature of the blast, said officials. Security has been enhanced following the blasts and vehicles are being checked.

According to the preliminary information, officials of the security agencies including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Koli have arrived at the blast site as the officials try to ascertain the nature of the blast. According to sources, the Indian Army has also been called in and it is possible that a team of the Bomb Disposal Squad will also arrive at the spot.