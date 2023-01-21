Mumbai civic body gets clean chit in Covid Remdesivir procurement scandal

In an important development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC, has received a clean bill of health from the Maharashtra state Lokayukta regarding the allegations of corruption in the purchase of Remdesivir injections during Covid-19.

In patients with co-morbidities, the Remdesivir injections were thought to be essential for controlling the Covid-19 infection. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya made the allegations of corruption in the above said procurement.

On January 3, 2023, Justice VM Kanade issued the order.

‘From the affidavit in reply and documents produced by the respondents, I am of the view that it has not been established and proved by the complainant that there was any corruption in the purchase of Remdesivir injections by the respondents. It is also not proved that there was irregularity and non-transparency in the purchase of this injection by them. It is abundantly clear from the documents produced by the respondents, including the letter issued by the Central government, that there was a sharp variance in the purchase price of Remdesivir injections in a couple of weeks after March 2021 and that was on account of the increased demand for the said injection and reduced supply by the manufacturers and dealers of the Remdesivir injection,’ the order said.

The BMC, Haffkine Bio-pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd., Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation, and the Director of Medical Education and Research, St. George Hospital Compound, Mumbai, were added as respondents in addition to the BMC.

The complainant claimed that while buying Remdesivir injections from the producers, the MCGM and other government agencies and businesses engaged in corruption. Second, it was claimed that Remdesivir injection was not purchased in a transparent manner. Thirdly, it was claimed that the price of this Remdesivir injection, which was purchased, fluctuated significantly, ranging from Rs 658 to Rs 1,600 per vial.

Elections for the BMC are scheduled for the upcoming months, so developments within the civic body are being closely watched, as well as the political squabble between the BJP and the Shiv Sena (UBT). Aditya Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has been criticising the BMC over the proposed cement concrete road plan worth over Rs 6,000 crore, alleging that the proper procedures weren’t followed and that the contractors had formed a cartel.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently summoned the BMC commissioner in response to allegations of corruption in the awarding of contracts for Covid care centers.