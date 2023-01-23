Kerala HC urges State Govt to review minimum wages of nurses, within 3 months

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court has asked the state government to review the minimum wages of nurses. The court has given three months to the government for the same. The court directive is to review the minimum wages after seeking views of nurses and hospital owners.

The minimum wages of nurses were announced by the government in 2018, following wide protests. The government had decided that the minimum wages of nurses at hospitals with up to 50 beds would be Rs 20,000 and the maximum was capped at Rs 30,000. However, hospital management and nurses approached the high court against this with separate petitions.

Nurses have been protesting stating that the current salary was not enough. Their main demand is that the basic salary of nurses at government hospitals is Rs 39,300 and so the wages of those working in private sector should also be raised to the same level.