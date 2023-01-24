Don’t count on Turkish support for NATO membership following the Stockholm protest, Erdogan warns Sweden

President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that Sweden shouldn’t count on Turkey’s support for its membership in NATO in light of the weekend protest that saw a copy of the Koran burned close to the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Tensions with Turkey, whose support Sweden needs to join the military alliance, have increased as a result of protests held in Stockholm on Saturday against Turkey and against Sweden’s application to join NATO.

Erdogan stated in a speech following a Cabinet meeting that those who permit such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer count on our support for their NATO membership.

‘We advise you to seek their support for your countries’ security if you love members of terrorist organisations and enemies of Islam so much and protect them,’ he said.

Tobias Billstrom, the foreign minister of Sweden, said in a written statement to Reuters that he would wait to comment on Erdogan’s comments until he had fully understood them.