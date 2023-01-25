1 killed after rolling boulders hit truck, tanker in Jammu-Srinagar Highway

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked by boulders that caused one person to be killed and a number of others to sustain injuries.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, the incident was reported.

The details indicate that the boulders rolled down the highway and struck a truck and a tanker.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed to traffic while those seriously injured in the accident were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Muneeb Tak, a resident of Kulgam and the truck’s driver, was recognised as the deceased.

At the scene, rescue efforts were underway.