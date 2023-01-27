SDPI pledges support to PFI leaders suffering property liens

After the Popular Front of India (PFI) was outlawed for allegedly having ties to terrorist organisations, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has stepped forth to support the PFI leaders who are being investigated by the Revenue Department.

At a protest meeting of the party held in Kochi, SDPI National President M K Faizy promised that ‘no one will be left penniless due to the ongoing property confiscation.’

Please be aware that nobody would be left without assistance as long as SDPI employees are still alive, Faizy stated to those who were amused by the property attachment.

Following a recent High Court order to speed up the processes intended at collecting the losses caused by willful violence during the September 24 flash strike, the Revenue Department of the Kerala Government has so far attached the properties of 248 people connected to the PFI.